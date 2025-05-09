60.2 F
Maritime Security

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby Speaks at Modern Day Marine 2025

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, Chief of Naval Operations (Acting), gives his remarks during the State of the United States Navy panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby delivered an address at Modern Day Marine 2025 on May 1.

In his speech, Kilby emphasized the importance of advancing Naval integration with the Marine Corps, focusing on the synchronization and alignment of warfighting efforts. He also underscored the significance of a strong amphibious fleet in maintaining peace through strength across the maritime domain.

“The Navy is thinking, acting, and operating differently to increase amphibious readiness,” said Kilby. “We are tackling this problem from all angles – including our maintenance procedures, material readiness, manning, and industry partnerships.”

He further highlighted that this effort is part of a broader initiative to reinvigorate the maritime industrial base, ensuring the United States remains a global leader in both defense capabilities and maritime strength.

“With 250 years of history as the world’s greatest fighting force, there is no substitute for the Blue-Green team,” said Kilby. “We owe it to the Nation to work side by side.”

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, echoed the importance of a robust amphibious fleet to the joint force, stressing its critical role in supporting operations across the full spectrum of military engagements.

“A Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked on a three-ship Amphibious Ready Group, is the most versatile, flexible, and lethal global response force the United States has to offer,” said Smith. “It doesn’t require access, basing and overflight; it gives the Nation’s leaders options.”

Modern Day Marine 2025 is the premier Marine Corps expo and symposium, bringing together over 400 industry displays. It features senior leader and subject matter expert talks across four stages, offering a collaborative forum that fosters interaction among Marines, experts, and industry professionals. The event serves as a platform to explore and advance solutions for accelerating innovation within the Marine Corps.

