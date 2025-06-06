In a demonstration of enhanced maritime lethality, the Air Force tested a new, more versatile variant of the QUICKSINK maritime weapon, increasing aircraft lethality by expanding its targeting reach. QUICKSINK is a low-cost method for neutralizing surface vessels using a modified, air-delivered munition. A 500-pound variant of the anti-ship weapon was delivered by a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber during a test at the Eglin Air Force Base Gulf Test Range. This innovative capability provides a rapid response to maritime threats across vast ocean expanses, significantly bolstering the U.S. Air Force’s counter-maritime deterrence and operations.

“QUICKSINK offers an affordable, game-changing solution to rapidly and efficiently sink maritime targets,” said Col. Dan Lehoski, 53rd Wing commander. “AFRL’s 500-pound QUICKSINK variant adds options for the warfighter and enhances operational flexibility.”

While the 2,000-pound QUICKSINK munition has been successfully employed during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2024, this new 500-pound variant expands the B-2’s targeting capabilities, providing combatant commanders with an expanded complement of innovative warfighting solutions.

A collaborative effort between Air Force Materiel Command’s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Air Force Test Center (AFTC), and Air Combat Command’s 53rd Wing enabled execution of the QUICKSINK live-fire tests.

“QUICKSINK is the result of a Joint collaboration that rapidly prototyped an affordable concept for holding surface targets at risk,” said Col. Matthew Caspers, AFRL Munitions Directorate commander.

QUICKSINK underscores the Air Force’s commitment to rapidly demonstrating innovative concepts that strengthen U.S. power projection and maintain freedom of navigation in critical waterways.

The original announcement can be found here.