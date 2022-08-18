Applications Sought for 8 Vacancies on National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee

The U.S. Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it is accepting applications to fill eight vacancies on the National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee. This Committee advises the Secretary of Homeland Security, through the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, on matters relating to the safe and secure marine transportation of hazardous materials.

Completed applications must reach the U.S. Coast Guard on or before September 12, 2022. Applications must be emailed to Ethan.T.Beard@uscg.mil with subject line “Application for NCTSAC”.

For more information contact Lieutenant Ethan Beard, Alternate Designated Federal Officer of the National Chemical Transportation Safety Advisory Committee; telephone 202-372-1419 or email at Ethan.T.Beard@uscg.mil.

View the Federal Register notice for full details.

