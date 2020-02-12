Diamond Princess (Princess Cruises photo)

As Coronavirus Spreads on Ship, Princess Cruises Offers Crew Two Months of Vacation

Carnival’s Princess Cruises said it will compensate quarantined crew members who are caring for more than 2,600 passengers on a ship docked in Japan as the new coronavirus spreads among those aboard.

The cruise line confirmed late Tuesday there are 40 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has named COVID-19, on the quarantined Diamond Princess. That brings the total to 175; at least 10 are crew members.

There are now more cases aboard the Diamond Princess than anywhere else in the world outside of China. The cruise line has tested just over 490 of the more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship so far, the Japanese Health Ministry said, and more tests will follow in the coming days.

