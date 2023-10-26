79 F
Biden Administration Snubs Coast Guard In Emergency Funding Request

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard crewmembers conduct a visual observation of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on the Thames River in Conn. to assess the ability to continue a mission for the Coast Guard Research and Development Center. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier, U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York)

For the second time in two years, the Biden Administration has effectively snubbed the U.S. Coast Guard, shutting the under-funded and overtasked maritime law enforcement agency out of a wide-ranging supplemental funding instrument.

Last week, the Office of Management and Budget put forward an enormous, $50 billion dollar emergency supplemental funding request, asking Congress to boost U.S. security efforts in Ukraine as well as the Middle East, the Pacific and at the border—all places where the U.S. Coast Guard is hard at work.

But the Coast Guard, operating from a modest $13 billion budget, got nothing. America’s second Navy was ignored.

Read the rest of the story from Forbes here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

