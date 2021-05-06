Biden to Speak at Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement Exercises

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wednesday, May 19, 2021. This will be the second time President Biden has addressed a graduating class at the Academy, the first was as Vice-President in 2013.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

The 140th Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of guests will be greatly reduced, and masking requirements and social distancing measures will be in place.

Inclement weather plans call for the graduation to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited. The event will be available for viewing at: https://uscga.live/commencement2021

