British and U.S. Sailors Swap Ships on 48-Hour Exchange

Seven sailors from HMS Duncan got a ‘Top Gun’ experience when they sampled life on U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp during operations in the Eastern Mediterranean according to a story from the UK’s Royal Navy.

The Portsmouth-based destroyer has been acting as sole escort for the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, which includes flagship Wasp, USS New York, USS Oak Hill, an air group of Osprey tiltrotor and Harrier jets and US Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Their joint operations provided the chance for seven sailors from each nation to ‘cross deck’ and experience life in corresponding navies for 48 hours.

Engineering Technician Bradley Jones was among the British sailors to join the Americans on Wasp.

“If you’ve ever seen the film Top Gun, I’m sure you’ve also had far flung fantasies of landing onboard the flight deck of a US carrier, taking off your safety helmet, hair windswept, and being greeted like some sort of demigod,” said ET Jones.

“For one day this had become my reality, and I can’t deny how brilliant it felt. It was truly utterly brilliant.

“As I made my way across the flight deck, more conscious than ever of my gait and posture due to the ship’s snap happy photographer, I finally made my way into the ship itself.

“Were there similarities? Yes. In regards to food, Royal Navy ships enjoy their ‘Fish Friday’, ‘Curry Wednesday’, and ‘Sunday Roast’.

“It was interesting to learn that our American cousins also revel in their own weekly set menu, but one that would get approval from Uncle Sam.

“They delight in ‘Taco Tuesday’, and revel in ‘Chicken Wing Sunday’. However, instead of having a humble water and orange squash dispenser, crew have access to a soda machine twenty-four hours a day.

“The dispenser bestows a constant flow of sugary goodness in the form of root beer and Coca Cola – free of charge.”

Meanwhile, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Damien Smith and six of his colleagues were being introduced to life on Duncan.

“Everyone was hospitable,” said Damien. “They even gave me the nickname ‘Smudge’ because [in England] Smith was such a common name; they would smudge the first name of the one they knew in the phonebook.”

“Once we touched down, I thought ‘This place is beautiful,’” added Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gunner Barenklau. “Everything was super colourful.”

One of the highlights during a tour of the ship was a brief from the Royal Marines boarding team – from 42 Commando’s Lima Company, who specialise in intercepting drugs smugglers, terrorists and pirates.

“They had a lot of cool gear used for compliant and non-compliant boarding,” said Lieutenant Julianna Miller. “Different weapons, small arms, and cameras that were used to look for illicit materials they found on the ships.”

Back on USS Wasp, ET Jones had the opportunity to watch flight deck operations as the unique Ospreys and the Harrier flew to and from Wasp.

“The final night spent on the USS Wasp was spent marvelling at the take-off and landing of the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and Harriers,” he said.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the reverend’s bodyguard who afforded us such an experience by escorting us to all the appropriate areas, and acquiring the correct personal protective equipment for us.”

The British contingent missed their home comforts.

They swapped their usual six-person cabins, beer and wine, separate areas for eating and socialising, plus high-speed Wi-Fi, for sluggish internet for two hours a day, a total ban on all alcohol and 150-person berths that were dark all day due to the ship’s rotation between day and night watches.

“What the Americans lack when it comes to comforts, they more than make up for when it comes to sheer fire power,” said ET Jones.

“Any adversary wanting to pick a fight with USS Wasp would quickly have to deal with the 2,000 Marines she carries in her hull, ready to spring into action the moment provoked.”

Among those on the exchange was Mass Communication Specialist (MCSA) Soren Quinata who was paired with Leading Photographer Gareth Smith – both of them are tasked with capturing on camera their respective ship’s activities while on deployment.

MCSA Quinata said: “There are 180 sailors and marines assigned to Duncan that hail from all over the British Commonwealth. Naturally, I was paired with Royal Navy Leading Photographer Gareth Smith, the British equivalent of a mass communication specialist.

“Despite the various backgrounds of the crew, a common language everyone spoke was football, which our new shipmates insisted was the “proper term” for soccer.”

“As the long day of events came to a close, I made my way through the dim, red-lit corridor on the lower levels of the ship and found my assigned quarters. On the door, a label read, “Welcome aboard HMS Duncan, MCSA Quinata.” The note was a subtle but lovely touch. Suddenly, I felt at home in a foreign ship.”

ET Jones concluded: “On behalf of HMS Duncan, I extend my true thanks to all those onboard the USS Wasp who afforded us their time and hospitality. It’s safe to say that the bonds that tie our two countries extend further than just the economic, cultural, and political ties. There exists a genuine mutual affection between our two great nations.”