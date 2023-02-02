40.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 2, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Concludes, Enhancing Naval Partnerships and Disaster Response

The exercise focused on increasing proficiency in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), and maritime security capabilities.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ismara Garcia, a wrecker operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses the winch of a AMK 36 to recover a simulated stuck vehicle during a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercise, Jan. 23, 2023, in Mullikulam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Sri Lanka 2023 concluded in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 26, following eight days of in-person and at-sea engagements that enhanced collaboration between the Sri Lanka and U.S. militaries.

CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka took place in Colombo, at Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bases in Trincomalee and Mullikullam, and in the Laccadive Sea, Jan. 19-26. The exercise focused on increasing proficiency in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), and maritime security capabilities.

“From our maritime roots comes a reliance on the sea for our prosperity, and a shared vision of a world in which all sovereign states can peacefully interact with each other and participate in a rules-based order,” said Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “This exercise, and the efforts of all who helped bring it to life, are a testament to the United States and Sri Lanka’s commitment to achieving that shared vision.”

SLN offshore patrol vessels SLNS Gajabahu (P 626) and SLNS Vijayabahu (P 627) met amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), at sea. This year’s exercise included participants from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Maldives National Defence Force, as well as the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Read more at U.S. 7th Fleet

Previous articleU.S. Central Command Supports Partner Forces in Major Iranian Weapons Seizure
Next articleCoast Guard, NTSB and International Partners Investigate Antarctic Marine Casualties
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals