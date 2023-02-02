CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Concludes, Enhancing Naval Partnerships and Disaster Response

Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Sri Lanka 2023 concluded in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 26, following eight days of in-person and at-sea engagements that enhanced collaboration between the Sri Lanka and U.S. militaries.

CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka took place in Colombo, at Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bases in Trincomalee and Mullikullam, and in the Laccadive Sea, Jan. 19-26. The exercise focused on increasing proficiency in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), and maritime security capabilities.

“From our maritime roots comes a reliance on the sea for our prosperity, and a shared vision of a world in which all sovereign states can peacefully interact with each other and participate in a rules-based order,” said Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “This exercise, and the efforts of all who helped bring it to life, are a testament to the United States and Sri Lanka’s commitment to achieving that shared vision.”

SLN offshore patrol vessels SLNS Gajabahu (P 626) and SLNS Vijayabahu (P 627) met amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), at sea. This year’s exercise included participants from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Maldives National Defence Force, as well as the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Read more at U.S. 7th Fleet