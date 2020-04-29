CBP Announces Temporary Closure of Small Boat Reporting Locations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Boston Field Office announces the temporary closure of small boat reporting locations throughout New England and reminds travelers that routine private vessel travel for pleasure is non-essential.

As part of CBP’s continued effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 via travel across our borders, we are assisting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in implementing their authority under Title 42, U.S. Code 265 in accordance with existing Title 8 authority and prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States.

Effective immediately, small boating locations are temporarily closed for all CBP private vessel processing, including the use of ROAM until further notice.

An overview of information on pleasure boat reporting requirements can be found here. A list of CBP small vessel reporting locations in Vermont and coastal New England can be found here.

