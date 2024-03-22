35.1 F
Maritime Security

China Says It is Considering Maritime Talks With Australia

China is considering launching talks on maritime affairs with Australia, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, as increased tension among several nations bordering the South China Sea threatens regional security.

The ministry announced the talks on the final day of a visit to Australia by China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, who met his counterpart and other leaders of the country this week to discuss trade and differences over regional security.

Australia and China, its largest trading partner, are rebuilding ties after relations hit a low in 2020 when Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, and Beijing responded with barriers to trade.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.
