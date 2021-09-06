69.2 F
China Stokes Anxiety with New Maritime Law

Under a revised maritime traffic safety law published earlier this year, certain foreign vessels sailing in Chinese-claimed waters will be required to give advance notice to China's maritime authorities starting September 1.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Cutter Munro transits with Japan Coast Guard ship Aso in the East China Sea on Aug. 25, 2021. (U.S. 7th Fleet)

The controversial law requires foreign operators of submersibles, nuclear vessels, ships carrying radioactive materials and ships carrying bulk oil, chemicals, liquefied gas and other toxic and harmful substances to provide detailed information including the vessel name, call sign, current position, cargo, port of call and estimated time of arrival.

Issued by the Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), the law stipulates stiff penalties and fines for noncompliant ships and gives Beijing the power to order vessels that threaten the safety of the country’s internal or territorial waters to leave.

