44.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
IndustryIndustry NewsSubject Matter Areas

Chinese Firm Develops Swarming Drones to ‘Besiege and Expel’ Vessels

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(Yunzhou Tech)

Chinese firm Yunzhou Tech has deployed its unmanned surface vessels for many purposes over the past ten years – water sampling, public light shows, oceanographic research, security patrols – but it is preparing to take its technology to a new level for national security missions. Yunzhou is working on swarming technology that would allow multiple drones to engage in “cooperative confrontation” with undesired surface vessels in order to “besiege and expel” them, according to the Chinese Communist Party outlet Global Times. 

Yunzhou Tech is China’s first and most successful autonomous-vessel company. From its original business in water-quality monitoring drones for rivers and lakes, it has expanded gradually into near-shore unmanned security boat and research boat products. The new swarming system would weaponize these capabilities and put them to use for China’s “maritime development and rights protection” efforts, guarding “Chinese sea territory,” according to Global Times. 

The drones are intended to share sensor data, track target vessels at high speed, conduct intercepts and “expel” intruding vessels. They are capable of autonomous decision-making as a group, according to Global Times. 

Read the full story at The Maritime Executive

Previous articleExcelling Through Challenging Times: 2021 Homeland Security Today Awards
Next articleSingapore Holds Maritime Cybersecurity Exercise
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.