Classified U.K. Ministry of Defence Documents Found at Bus Stop

Classified Ministry of Defence documents containing details about HMS Defender and the British military have been found at a bus stop in Kent in southern England.

One set of documents discusses the likely Russian reaction to the ship’s passage through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday.

Another details plans for a possible U.K. military presence in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led Nato operation there ends. The government said an investigation had been launched.

