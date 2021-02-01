CMTS COVID-19 Working Group: Survey of U.S. Mariner Mental Health Needs During COVID-19

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) encourages mariners from all segments of the U.S. maritime industry to take ten minutes to anonymously complete the “Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19” online survey at https://redcap.link/mariners.

The confidential survey asks mariners a variety of questions about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when aboard a vessel during the challenges of this worldwide pandemic. No mariner identification data will be collected. Survey participation from a significant portion of the mariners in each industry segment is critical to understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health.The survey is available from January 22 through May 31, 2021.

Results from the survey will be shared with federal agencies, vessel owners/operators, mariner unions, maritime training institutions, seafarer welfare organizations and MTS stakeholders to facilitate development of effective solutions that benefit mariners’ mental well-being.

