CMTS COVID-19 Working Group Webinar: U.S. Mariner Mental Health Survey Results

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is hosting a webinar on Nov. 22, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., EST to present the results of the Mariner Mental Health Needs during COVID-19 survey. This is a public webinar and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

The Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19 study was conducted independently by Dr. Marissa Baker, Assistant Professor and Industrial Hygiene Program Director at the University of Washington School of Public Health. The survey asked mariners a variety of questions about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when aboard a vessel during the challenges of this worldwide pandemic. The survey enrolled participants from January 22 through May 31, 2021 and collected information in a confidential manner. No mariner identification data was collected.

The Mariner Mental Health Needs during COVID-19 study was supported by the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC), and the COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) of the federal interagency U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS). The C-19 WG serves as the CMTS forum for facilitating high-level interagency discussion, communication, and actions in support of the MTS under and after COVID-19. The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) – whose members include vessel owners/operators, mariner unions, maritime academies, maritime training institutions, classification societies, other maritime industry stakeholders and government agencies –also supported this project to enhance the mental well-being of U.S. mariners.

To join the webinar on November 22 from 2 – 3:30 p.m., EST:

Go to the following link: https://usdotfedramp.webex.com/meet/helen.brohl

Please log-in at the above link 30 minutes in advance to download any plug-ins and

test your system’s compatibility with Webex.

Or

Call in: Teleconference Number: 844-800-2712; Access Code: 199 311 8169#

For more information, please go to www.CMTS.gov. Please direct questions to C19WG@cmts.gov.

Additional Resources: The C-19 WG has published the following resources for mariners and the U.S. Marine Transportation System:

