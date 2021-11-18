56.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityMental Health Resilience

CMTS COVID-19 Working Group Webinar: U.S. Mariner Mental Health Survey Results

The survey asked mariners a variety of questions about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when aboard a vessel.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(IMO photo)

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is hosting a webinar on Nov. 22, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., EST to present the results of the Mariner Mental Health Needs during COVID-19 survey. This is a public webinar and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

The Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19 study was conducted independently by Dr. Marissa Baker, Assistant Professor and Industrial Hygiene Program Director at the University of Washington School of Public Health. The survey asked mariners a variety of questions about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when aboard a vessel during the challenges of this worldwide pandemic. The survey enrolled participants from January 22 through May 31, 2021 and collected information in a confidential manner. No mariner identification data was collected.

The Mariner Mental Health Needs during COVID-19 study was supported by the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC), and the COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) of the federal interagency U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS). The C-19 WG serves as the CMTS forum for facilitating high-level interagency discussion, communication, and actions in support of the MTS under and after COVID-19.  The Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) – whose members include vessel owners/operators, mariner unions, maritime academies, maritime training institutions, classification societies, other maritime industry stakeholders and government agencies –also supported this project to enhance the mental well-being of U.S. mariners.

To join the webinar on November 22 from 2 – 3:30 p.m., EST:
Go to the following link: https://usdotfedramp.webex.com/meet/helen.brohl
Please log-in at the above link 30 minutes in advance to download any plug-ins and
test your system’s compatibility with Webex.

Or 

Call in:  Teleconference Number: 844-800-2712; Access Code: 199 311 8169#

For more information, please go to www.CMTS.gov.  Please direct questions to C19WG@cmts.gov.

Additional Resources:  The C-19 WG has published the following resources for mariners and the U.S. Marine Transportation System:

Read more at USCG

Previous articleRegistration Open for Homeland Security Human Factors 2022 Winter Institute
Next articleIMO Council Sets International Day for Women in Maritime
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.