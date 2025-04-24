76.2 F
Coast Guard Academy Celebrates Alumni Bravery with Wall of Gallantry Inductions

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Retired Capt. James Hubbard is inducted into the Hall of Heroes Wall of Gallantry memorial at the Coast Guard Academy, October 21st, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will host a Wall of Gallantry Induction ceremony on Friday April 25, 2025.

For the last 20 years more than 140 Academy graduates have been recognized for heroic acts of service by being inducted into the Hall of Heroes Wall of Gallantry, part of a memorial in Chase Hall. This year the following alums will be honored for actions that will serve as an inspiration for the future leaders of the service:

  • Brian Kudrle ’05, who received two Distinguished Flying Cross awards. One for his part in the massive Coast Guard response to Hurricane Harvey, flying over 30 hours of day and night helicopter missions where he and his crew rescued more than 100 people in an urban disaster environment. He was awarded another for his role in a joint Canada-U.S. mission to assist a fishing vessel disabled by an engine-room fire and taking on water 200 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.
  • Richard Andrews ’67, who was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat Distinguishing Device for meritorious service as a Patrol Boat Commander during combat operations in the Vietnam War.
  • Chad Asplund ’92, who transferred to the U.S. Army and received the Bronze Star for courage and commitment to mission accomplishment as a member of Combined Joint Task Force 76 during coalition military operations in the war in Afghanistan.
  • Daniel Ward ’96, a Special Agent with the U.S. Dept. of State who was presented the department’s Extra Mile Award for operational, logistic, and security planning as part of a classified mission in Beirut, Lebanon by the Secretary of State.

The inductees will view their individual plaques on the Wall of Gallantry in Chase Hall at 2:45, and later serve as reviewing officials at a Regimental Review of the Corps of Cadets on the Washington Parade Field at 4 p.m.

The original announcement can be found here.

