Coast Guard Academy Continues to Rank Among the Nation’s Top Colleges

This year the academy once again ranked #1 in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North, and the Best Regional College North categories.

By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomes 291 young women and men to the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy ranks among the nation’s top institutions of higher learning according to major college rankings.

This year the academy once again ranked #1 in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North, and the Best Regional College North categories in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges magazine. The academy was also ranked #12 in both the Campus Ethnic Diversity, Regional Colleges (North) category, and the overall Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs category in the same publication.

The Princeton Review also featured the academy in The Best 388 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America.

The annual college rankings publications are a comprehensive look at how accredited four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence in higher education.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education experience that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the United States Coast Guard.

