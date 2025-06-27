The U.S. Coast Guard Academy recently upgraded its security posture with a $10 million electronic security system to address security challenges and improve campus safety at its New London, Ct. campus. The project started in February 2024 and finished in May, incorporating integrated features to protect cadets, officer candidates, faculty, staff, and critical campus infrastructure.

The new system is centered around cadet dormitories in Chase Hall and includes more than 500 advanced electronic door locks to control access to restricted areas, and more than 300 high-resolution surveillance cameras for real-time monitoring and clear recorded footage. It allows administrators to assign or revoke access instantly, monitor entry logs, and quickly spot security concerns. Campus security will also receive real-time alerts and detailed records, speeding up incident response.

The Academy partnered with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to install the system with advanced technology that features:

Improved and increased monitoring stations, including a larger central security area with advanced displays and faster data processing for better campus-wide oversight, A modern access control system to manage permissions and track entries, New badging stations to issue credentials easily, Updating operational support to ensure seamless system integration and staff training, Enhanced infrastructure to improve data transfer/system reliability and extend data retention.

“This new security system will greatly enhance situational awareness at our facility,” said Capt. Josh Fant, Chief of Mission Support, “and support the Academy’s mission to train future Coast Guard leaders in a more secure environment.”

The original announcement can be found here.