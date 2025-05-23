62.1 F
Coast Guard Academy Recognizes Dr. James Tyler for Advancing Maritime Excellence

U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) Superintendent Rear Adm. Mike Johnston, Dr. James Tyler (front left to right) and regimental staff pose for a photo during regimental review at USCGA, New London, Connecticut, May 20, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Leo Avila.)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy recently recognized Dr. James Tyler with the Scientæ Cedit Mare Award. Scientæ Cedit Mare is the motto of the Academy. The Latin phrase translates to “the sea yields to knowledge” which reflects the importance of knowledge and education in mastering the challenges of the sea.

Dr. Tyler received the award here on May 20, prior to a Regimental Review of the Corps of Cadets where he served as the Reviewing Official. Dr. Tyler was presented the award for his exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding service to advancing maritime excellence at the Academy.

“Thanks to Dr. Tyler’s commitment, cadets engage in a structured program through the Loy Institute for Leadership, which encompasses numerous core courses and experiential leadership opportunities that spans throughout their four years,” said Rear Admiral Michael Johnston, Academy Superintendent. “These opportunities embody not just academic theory but practical, real-world leadership.  They reflect Dr. Tyler’s unwavering belief that learning to lead others starts with knowing how to lead oneself.”

The Loy Institute for Leadership (IFL) at the Academy was established in 2005 thanks to the generous support of Dr. Tyler. The IFL integrates military, academic, athletic, and co-curricular experiences to shape a systemic approach to developing leaders of character. The goal of the IFL is to impact every cadet through innovative, high-impact co-curricular leader development programs focused on frequent quality interactions that inspire cadet commitment to personal leadership development over the 200-week cadet experience.

The Scientæ Cedit Mare Award has only been given once before when Dr. James Chao received the then newly established award in 2023.

The original announcement can be found here.

