Coast Guard Academy Takes Part in 54th Secretaries’ Cup at Fenway Park

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 28, 2025
U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) football head coach C.C. Grant (middle, white sweater) walks onto the field with his football team during the 54th Secretaries' Cup at Fenway Park, Boston, Nov. 15, 2025. Grant has been a coach at USCGA since 1998 and became head coach in 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Leo Avila.)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) recently took part in the 54th Secretaries’ Cup, which was held Saturday, Nov. 15, at Fenway Park, where cadet-athletes, alumni, families and supporters gathered for a day celebrating tradition, service and competition.

Prior to kickoff, U.S Coast Guard and Merchant Marine leadership joined distinguished guests on the field, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the Coast Guard Sean Plankey, Acting Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Vice Adm. Tom Allan, USCGA Superintendent Rear Adm. Greg Rothrock, and Acting U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) Superintendent Capt. Anthony “Tony” Ceraolo, underscoring the partnership and significance of this long-standing rivalry.

The game featured extraordinary effort and resilience from both teams, culminating in a hard-fought 39–38 finish. While the cup went to the USMMA this year, the photos capture the energy, sportsmanship and unforgettable atmosphere of hosting this historic matchup at Fenway Park.

The original announcement and additional photos can be found here.

