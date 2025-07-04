Approximately 250 young women and men of the incoming Class of 2029 arrived at the Coast Guard Academy, Monday, June 30, where they will start Day One of their 200 week cadet training program.

Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, a seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members. During their first day at the Academy, the Swabs (as the new cadets are called) were issued their uniforms, practiced drill and went through various administrative processing.

This year 43 states are represented in this class, and 37 percent are women. Also joining the class are 7 international students from Jordan, Philippines, Tunisia and Ecuador.

