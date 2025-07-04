spot_img
67.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 4, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Academy Welcomes Class of 2029 on Day One of Cadet Training

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) Class of 2029 swabs transit to their next check-in station at USCGA, New London, Connecticut, June 30, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Leo Avila.)

Approximately 250 young women and men of the incoming Class of 2029 arrived at the Coast Guard Academy, Monday, June 30, where they will start Day One of their 200 week cadet training program.

Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, a seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members. During their first day at the Academy, the Swabs (as the new cadets are called) were issued their uniforms, practiced drill and went through various administrative processing.

This year 43 states are represented in this class, and 37 percent are women. Also joining the class are 7 international students from Jordan, Philippines, Tunisia and Ecuador.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
COLUMN: Six Coast Guard Headlines Leading Into Independence Day 2025
Next article
Coast Guard, National Park Service Teams up to Rescue Mariner
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals