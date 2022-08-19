84.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 19, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Air Station Houston Crew Recognized for Saving 9 During Rig Fire

The Air Medal is awarded to individuals serving with the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement in aerial flight.

By Homeland Security Today
Cmdr. James Conner, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Vincent Neiman, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Collins, an aviation maintenance technician, pose for a photo after reciving Air Medals during an award ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, commander, Coast Guard District Eight, presented Conner, Neiman and Collins with Air Medals for rescuing nine trapped crew members from the Pride Wisconsin, a decommissioned mobile offshore drilling unit that caught fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, on Feb. 24, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

Coast Guard Air Station Houston crew members were recognized during a ceremony at the air station Friday for their response during a rig fire in Sabine Pass, Texas.

Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, commander, Coast Guard District Eight, presented Air Medals to Cmdr. James Conner, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, Petty Officer 1st Class Vincent Neiman, an aviation survival technician, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Collins, an aviation maintenance technician. 

Lt. Daniel Chase, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot and the copilot for this case, also received an Air Medal at Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, the unit to which he is now assigned.

On Feb. 24, Conner, Chase, Neiman and Collins were instrumental in rescuing nine trapped crew members from the Pride Wisconsin, a decommissioned mobile offshore drilling unit that caught fire in Sabine Pass. The helicopter crew hoisted and transported all nine crew members to a nearby rig, which was accessible to emergency medical services personnel on land. 

“Saving nine lives is no small feat,” said Cmdr. Ryan Matson, commanding officer of Air Station Houston. “The crew’s expertise, bravery and heroism forever changed nine families. My mind was put at ease knowing I had an extraordinary crew in that helicopter and I’m so very proud of each of them.”

The Air Medal is awarded to individuals serving with the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement in aerial flight.

Read the initial press release about the rescue here.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleDoD Announces $775 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
Next articleCISA and Election Security Partners Hold Tabletop the Vote Exercise in Preparation for 2022 Midterm Elections
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals