87.7 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, June 26, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Air Station Miami Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Smith reported to Air Station Miami from Coast Guard District Seven where he was the incident management branch chief since 2019.

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Shawn Koch, former commander of Coast Guard Air Station Miami, and Capt. Eric Smith, Coast Guard Air Station Miami commander, render salutes at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony in Opa-Locka, Florida, June 24, 2022. Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, presided over the event. (U.S. Coast Guard Aux Joey Feldman)

Capt. Eric Smith relieved Capt. Shawn Koch as the commander of Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Friday, during a change-of-command ceremony in Opa-Locka.

Smith reported to Air Station Miami from Coast Guard District Seven where he was the incident management branch chief since 2019. Koch is retiring after 27 years of service.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, presided over the event.

Air Station Miami is composed of more than 300 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 130 auxiliary members.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the Air Station’s area of responsibility.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Welcomes New Commander for California Operations
Next articleU.S. Coast Guard Academy Hosts SPARs Birthday Celebration
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals