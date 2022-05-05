63.3 F
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Receives First MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter

The addition of the MH-60s is part of a Coast Guard rotary-wing service life extension program and initiative to expand capabilities.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew stands in front of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 2, 2022 at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. The aircrew flew the MH-60 around the city of New Orleans as part of its first flight as an Air Station New Orleans asset. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans received its first of three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters Monday.

The arrival included an overflight of downtown New Orleans by Cmdr. Keith Blair, Air Station New Orleans commanding officer.

The next two MH-60s are scheduled to arrive by the end of July. The station’s current fleet of MH-65s will be transferred to other units throughout the Coast Guard. The addition of the MH-60s is part of a Coast Guard rotary-wing service life extension program and initiative to expand the capabilities of the Coast Guard Eighth District for a more robust response to routine operations as well as catastrophic incident response operations.

“The MH-60 brings more capability than the MH-65 with respect to the payload, endurance and range,” said Blair. “The MH-60 can fly up to a 250 miles operational radius. This means we will be able to fly further, longer, and accommodate more people in distress in a single flight.”

The MH-60 Jayhawk is a multi-mission, medium-range helicopter used for search and rescue, law enforcement, military readiness and marine environmental protection missions.

Read more at USCG

