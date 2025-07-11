A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew form Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, Oregon, rescued two teens who were trapped on a cliff side near Roads End Point in Lincoln County, Oregon, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were contacted by Lincoln County Dispatch who requested assistance rescuing the two teens, along with a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department, who had become stuck while attempting to rescue the two teens.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew safely hoisted all three of the individuals in distress and transported them to Siletz Bay State Airfield.

“Our air crews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest,” said CDR Amanda Denning, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. “We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety.”

