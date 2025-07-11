spot_img
90.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 11, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Airlifts Teens from Steep Cliff Near Roads End Point, Oregon

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, rescued two 14-year-old boys from a cliff at Roads End Point, Oregon on July 5, 2025. The local fire departments were unable to safely rescue the boys due to the cliff. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter crew form Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, Oregon, rescued two teens who were trapped on a cliff side near Roads End Point in Lincoln County, Oregon, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were contacted by Lincoln County Dispatch who requested assistance rescuing the two teens, along with a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department, who had become stuck while attempting to rescue the two teens.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew safely hoisted all three of the individuals in distress and transported them to Siletz Bay State Airfield.

“Our air crews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest,” said CDR Amanda Denning, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. “We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Rescues 3 After Vessel Capsizes Near Government Cut
Next article
FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Nenana Ridge Complex Wildfires in Alaska
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals