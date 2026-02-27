spot_img
33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 27, 2026
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard and Commercial Ship Rescue Man from Disabled Sailboat off Florida Coast

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 27, 2026
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew works alongside the container ship Polar Mexico's crew to rescue a man aboard a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel, 35 miles off Cape Canaveral, Florida, Feb. 22, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a man aboard a disabled sailing vessel approximately 35 miles off Cape Canaveral.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircraft crew located the disabled vessel, guided the nearby container ship Polar Mexico to the scene and the ship’s crew brought the man aboard with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report via VHF-FM channel 16 from the cruise ship Carnival Elation stating the Spiritus, a 34-foot sailing vessel, was disabled approximately 33 miles offshore of Port Canaveral with one person aboard requesting assistance from commercial towing.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral boat crew to assist. The boat crew arrived at the vessel’s last known position and commenced searching but did not locate the vessel.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami aircraft crew to assist with search efforts.

While searching, the aircraft crew located the disabled vessel and established communications with the man, who reported the vessel was taking on water and listing.

“We urge all mariners to carry essential safety equipment aboard their vessel, including life jackets and an emergency position indicating radio beacon, especially when traveling far offshore, as this equipment can help protect you during an unexpected maritime emergency,” said Lt. Michelle Goebel, the Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “We sincerely appreciate the crew of the Polar Mexico for their professionalism and their support in bringing this rescue to a successful outcome.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Eradicate Hate Releases Judicial Toolkit to Guide Courts Handling Complex Hate Crime Cases
Next article
Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts 20 Individuals on Suspected Smuggling Vessel

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES