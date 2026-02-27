Coast Guard and Commercial Ship Rescue Man from Disabled Sailboat off Florida Coast

The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a man aboard a disabled sailing vessel approximately 35 miles off Cape Canaveral.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircraft crew located the disabled vessel, guided the nearby container ship Polar Mexico to the scene and the ship’s crew brought the man aboard with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report via VHF-FM channel 16 from the cruise ship Carnival Elation stating the Spiritus, a 34-foot sailing vessel, was disabled approximately 33 miles offshore of Port Canaveral with one person aboard requesting assistance from commercial towing.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral boat crew to assist. The boat crew arrived at the vessel’s last known position and commenced searching but did not locate the vessel.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami aircraft crew to assist with search efforts.

While searching, the aircraft crew located the disabled vessel and established communications with the man, who reported the vessel was taking on water and listing.

“We urge all mariners to carry essential safety equipment aboard their vessel, including life jackets and an emergency position indicating radio beacon, especially when traveling far offshore, as this equipment can help protect you during an unexpected maritime emergency,” said Lt. Michelle Goebel, the Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “We sincerely appreciate the crew of the Polar Mexico for their professionalism and their support in bringing this rescue to a successful outcome.”

The original announcement can be found here.