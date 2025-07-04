spot_img
Coast Guard and Law Enforcement Step Up Holiday Patrols to Curb Boating Under the Influence in Caribbean Waters

A CGC Active boat crewman untangles the American flag from the cutter's small boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by YN3 Wesley K. Heuston)

Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews will increase boating safety patrols in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands during the Fourth of July weekend in support of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide effort to enforce boating under the influence (BUI) laws.

Boaters can expect an increased presence from the Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews on the water. The increased presence will include dockside safety equipment inspections along with boating safety boardings.

“We look forward to this 4th of July weekend and seeing people out in the water boating responsibly and safely,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response. “Know that our and partner agency crews will be enforcing BUI and safe boating laws and regulations so keep in mind, like you should never be out on the road driving your vehicle under the influence, same goes for operating a vessel in the water, if you do so, you will be endangering your life and the life of others.”

During Operation Dry Water weekend, boating safety advocates, volunteers, and law enforcement officers collaborate to promote safe boating practices at marinas and on waterways across all U.S. states and territories. Participating law enforcement agencies will also engage in efforts to identify and remove operators who exhibit dangerous or impaired behavior. During the 2024 campaign, officers across the country removed 584 impaired boat operators from the water, helping to prevent potentially life-threatening incidents. (Operation Dry Water national results for 2024)

U.S. Coast Guard statistics reveal alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2024, accounting for 92 deaths, or 20% of total fatalities.

The original announcement can be found here.

