Coast Guard and Partner Agencies to Enforce Security Zones in Miami’s Palm Beach

Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden, a boatswains mate at Station Apra Harbor, gives a safety brief to Department of Defense personnel in Sumay Cove, Guam, ahead of a boat trip to view the Outer Apra Harbor breakwater on Dec. 4, 2023. The breakwater was damaged by Typhoon Mawar and an effort is underway to effect repairs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement and partner agency crews are scheduled to enforce temporary security zones in Palm Beach from Aug. 19 – Nov. 30.

When the security zone is active, law enforcement vessels in the area will display flashing blue lights and Sector Miami will have a broadcast notice to mariners on VHF channel 16. The Coast Guard and partner agency crews will be enforcing these zones when persons under the protection of the U.S. Secret Service are present or expected to be present in accordance with 33 CFR 165.785.

A description of the zones and their restrictions:

  • The west zone will consist of waters of Lake Worth Lagoon from surface to bottom including the Intracoastal Waterway from the southern tip of Everglades Island to approximately 1000 yards south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge and from the western shoreline to Fisherman Island. All vessels transiting the west zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop in the zone.
  • The center zone will consist of waters of Lake Worth Lagoon from surface to bottom, starting from the southern tip of Everglades Island to approximately 1000 yards south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge and the eastern shoreline out to Fisherman Island. No vessel or person will be permitted to enter the center zone without obtaining permission from the Coast Guard or a designated representative.
  • The east zone will consist of waters of the Atlantic Ocean from surface to bottom, from Banyan Road in the north to Ocean View Road in the south and from shore to approximately 1000 yards east. All vessels transiting the east zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop in the zone.

Sector Miami released a marine safety information broadcast advising the public of three temporary security zones in the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago Resort. The advisory can be found on Homeport.

