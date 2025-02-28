Coast Guard and Partners Crack Down on Illegal Charters in Miami, Halt 12 Operations

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners terminated 12 illegal charter voyages, Friday-Sunday, on Biscayne Bay and Miami River.

The owners of the motor yacht Indigo and cabin cruiser Second Wind were reportedly in federal violation of active Captain of the Port Orders. Ten out of the 12 vessel voyages were terminated and cited for various safety violations.

The 70-foot motor yacht, Indigo, was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 11 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued COTP Order from May 2023 for operating as a bareboat charter without a choice of crew.

The 52-foot cabin cruiser, Second Wind, was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 13 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued COTP Order from January 2023 for conducting other passenger for hire operations.

