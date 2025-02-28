45.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 28, 2025
Maritime SecurityUS Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard and Partners Crack Down on Illegal Charters in Miami, Halt 12 Operations

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners, board the 70-foot motor yacht Indigo in Miami, Feb. 22, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners terminated 12 illegal charter voyages, Friday-Sunday, on Biscayne Bay and Miami River.

The owners of the motor yacht Indigo and cabin cruiser Second Wind were reportedly in federal violation of active Captain of the Port Orders. Ten out of the 12 vessel voyages were terminated and cited for various safety violations.

The 70-foot motor yacht, Indigo, was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 11 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued COTP Order from May 2023 for operating as a bareboat charter without a choice of crew.

The 52-foot cabin cruiser, Second Wind, was reportedly operating as an illegal charter, with 13 passengers for hire on the vessel, violating a previously issued COTP Order from January 2023 for conducting other passenger for hire operations.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
Next article
Coast Guard Interdicts 13 Aliens West of Encinitas, Calif.
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals