Coast Guard and Partners Halt 13 Illegal Charters in Miami – Including Repeat Federal Order Violators

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, terminated 13 illegal charter voyages, over the weekend, on Biscayne Bay and Miami River.

The operators of vessels The Round and Second Wind were reportedly violating active federal Captain of the Port Orders. All 13 vessel voyages were terminated and cited violations.

The officers boarded The Second Wind, a cabin cruiser, Saturday, and determined they were in violation of a previous COTP Order issued Jan. 20, 2023. Previous violations occurred Feb. 22, and May 16.

The officers boarded The Round, a 98-foot motor yacht, Sunday, and determined they were in violation of a previous COTP Order issued Oct. 25, 2023. A previous violation occurred March 23.

Violations issued during the 13 boardings consisted of:

Violation of 33 C.F.R. 160.105 – Violation of active COTP Order.

Violation of 33 C.F.R. 173 – Vessel found with invalid state registration.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100(a) – Failure to have a valid Certificate of Inspection.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 25.25-5 – Failure to ensure type 1 PFDs for all persons aboard while operating as an uninspected passenger vessel.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.203(a)(1) – Failure to have a drug and alcohol program.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 515(C) – Failure to have a credentialed mariner in control while operating as a small passenger vessel.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.401 (a) – Failure to employ appropriately credentialed mariner.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.605 – Failure to employ credentialed mariner.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 180.71 – Failure to ensure type 1 PFDs for all persons aboard while operating as a small passenger vessel.

Violation of 46 C.F.R. 67.7 – Failure to have a valid Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise Trade.

Violation of 19 U.S.C. 70 – Obstruction of revenue officers by masters of vessels.

“The Coast Guard will continue to maximize its collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce all applicable laws on the waterways of South Florida,” said Lt. Michelle Haksteen, Coast Guard Sector Miami investigating officer. “The primary objective of our efforts is to guarantee that your experience on the water is both safe and pleasurable. Charter vessel operators need to be mindful of the safety regulations before embarking passengers to prevent the risk of an accident, voyage terminations and civil penalties due to non-compliance with established laws.”

The original announcement can be found here.