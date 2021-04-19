Coast Guard Announces New Pathways to Attain Merchant Mariner Credentials

The Coast Guard today announced multiple credentialing pathways for Coast Guard members seeking certain deck merchant mariner credentials issued by the National Maritime Center (NMC), initiated by REF (A), supported by REF (B), and outlined in REF (C).

The Military to Mariner (M2M) Program with Cutter Forces (CG-751) has established pathways to deck rated endorsements and officer licenses that are most attainable by the workforce, including Lifeboatman Limited, Able Seaman, Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels, and Master or Mate licenses less than 200 Tons.

As a part of Coast Guard’s commitment to REF (A), M2M Program designed four (4) NMC approved courses that leverage Coast Guard training, experience and qualifications to meet credentialing requirements for the above listed deck rated endorsements and officer licenses. Upon completion of one of these courses by Coast Guard members, M2M Program will issue a course completion certificate that members can submit to NMC for credit as part of their merchant mariner credential application. This removes the hurdle for members to take examinations at a Regional Exam Center and to seek outside training courses in order to earn a merchant mariner credential.

Participation in M2M Program courses is strictly voluntary for Coast Guard members. More information on how to participate and complete requirements can be found here and here.

Established by REF (B), M2M Program supports the Coast Guard workforce through core functions of providing customer service and workforce outreach; and counseling and mentoring members in their pursuit of Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and merchant mariner credentials. M2M Program serves as the single point of development, formalization, approval, and maintenance of Coast Guard credential pathways.

M2M Program is currently working on credentialing pathways for engineering merchant mariner credentials; information will be released upon further developments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)