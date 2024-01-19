25.4 F
Coast Guard Announces New ‘Talent Acquisition’ Rating to Address Recruiting Crisis

Bales of illegal narcotics, worth an estimated $160 million, are offloaded onto pallets by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) crew, Sept. 19, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. Coast Guard and partner agency crews interdicted the illegal narcotics during nine separate cases in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

The Coast Guard announced Monday that it will create a new career path for recruiters — a move aimed at addressing shortfalls in attracting new members over the last four years.

Gary Rasicot, deputy for personnel readiness, said in a Coast Guard-wide message that the service will make recruiting a permanent rating instead of a shore assignment for those trained in other occupations.

The “talent acquisition specialists,” or TAs, will be trained to identify, attract and recruit new members to the service. The designation is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Read the rest of this story from Military.com here.

