The Coast Guard announced Monday that it will create a new career path for recruiters — a move aimed at addressing shortfalls in attracting new members over the last four years.

Gary Rasicot, deputy for personnel readiness, said in a Coast Guard-wide message that the service will make recruiting a permanent rating instead of a shore assignment for those trained in other occupations.

The “talent acquisition specialists,” or TAs, will be trained to identify, attract and recruit new members to the service. The designation is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Read the rest of this story from Military.com here.