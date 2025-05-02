68.4 F
Coast Guard Apprehends 15 Aliens During an Interdiction Off San Diego Coast

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Petrel interdict 15 aliens aboard a 20-foot cuddy cabin style vessel approximately ten miles northwest of Point Loma, California, April 30, 2025. (Photo: USCG)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Petrel, and Cutter Robert Ward apprehended 15 aliens in an interdiction off the coast of San Diego, Wednesday.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., crewmembers aboard the Cutter Petrel intercepted a 20-foot cuddy cabin style vessel carrying 15 aliens approximately ten miles northwest of Point Loma.

The aliens aboard the 20-foot cuddy cabin consisted of 11 adult males and four adult females all claiming Mexican nationality.

All 15 aliens were taken into custody by the Coast Guard and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

