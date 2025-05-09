59.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Apprehends 4 Aliens During an Interdiction Near San Diego

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A crew from Coast Guard Station San Diego apprehended four aliens in an interdiction in the Quivira Basin near San Diego, May 2, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy)

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station San Diego interdicted four aliens in the Quivira Basin near San Diego, May 2, 2025.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., crew members from Station San Diego aboard a 45-foot response boat-medium intercepted a 15-foot center console style vessel carrying four aliens in the Quivira Basin near San Diego.

The aliens aboard the 15-foot vessel consisted of four adult males all claiming Mexican nationality.

All four aliens were taken into custody by the Coast Guard and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Don Holstead Named Assistant Director of FBI Counterterrorism Division
Next article
Coast Guard, Federal Partners Conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at San Juan Port Facility
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals