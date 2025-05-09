A boat crew from Coast Guard Station San Diego interdicted four aliens in the Quivira Basin near San Diego, May 2, 2025.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., crew members from Station San Diego aboard a 45-foot response boat-medium intercepted a 15-foot center console style vessel carrying four aliens in the Quivira Basin near San Diego.

The aliens aboard the 15-foot vessel consisted of four adult males all claiming Mexican nationality.

All four aliens were taken into custody by the Coast Guard and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

