Coast Guard Apprehends 4 Men Indicted for Wildlife Smuggling Near Puerto Rico

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
A photo of exotic birds that perished during an interdiction of a smuggling vessel by the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle near Puerto Rico, May 3, 2024. Four men apprehended in this case are Dominican Republic nationals, who are facing federal criminal charges for smuggling wildlife from the United States and Lacey Act trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

On May 9, 2024, four suspected wildlife smugglers were indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico following their interdiction by Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) units. The suspects, Frankluis Carela De Jesús, Waner Balbuena, Juan Graviel Ramírez Cedano, and Domingo Heureau Altagracia, face charges for smuggling wildlife from the United States and Lacey Act trafficking.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2024, when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP-AMO) aircraft spotted a makeshift vessel north of Isabela, Puerto Rico. The vessel, which had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, en route to the Dominican Republic, was identified as a smuggling operation. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan quickly diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle to investigate.

Upon detecting the approaching law enforcement units, the vessel’s occupants attempted to flee, jettisoning multiple packages and equipment overboard. However, the Cutter Joseph Doyle, with assistance from a CBP-AMO helicopter, successfully stopped the vessel. The interdiction led to the recovery of jettisoned cargo, including wood cages filled with various species of exotic birds. Tragically, 113 of these birds perished.

“This successful apprehension of four smugglers highlights the unwavering resolve of Coast Guard Sector San Juan,” said Captain José Díaz, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We work daily to interdict a wide range of illicit activities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unfortunately, the cruelty displayed by the smugglers in this case resulted in the loss of over 100 exotic birds. We will not stop in our commitment to control illicit trafficking in our region.”

The suspects and the vessel were apprehended, and the men were transferred to U.S. Border Patrol Ramey Sector agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. The birds and cages were remanded to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation and prosecution.

The successful interdiction and subsequent indictments underscore the collaborative efforts of the Coast Guard, CBP, and other federal agencies in combating wildlife smuggling and protecting endangered species. The investigation continues as authorities work to bring those responsible to justice.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
