Friday, November 7, 2025
Coast Guard Automatically Extends Merchant Mariner Credentials and Medical Certificates During Government Shutdown

National Maritime Center remains closed as government shutdown approaches record length

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 7, 2025
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billy Birdwell)

The U.S. Coast Guard has extended merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates through January 31, 2026, as the federal government shutdown approaches its fifth week with no resolution in sight.

The National Maritime Center (NMC), which is the centralized credentialing authority within the U.S. Coast Guard responsible for evaluating applications and issuing Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMCs) and medical certificates, remains closed along with all Regional Examination Centers, with customer walk-in service suspended and examinations cancelled as long as the shutdown continues.

The NMC issues the full credential package required to legally work aboard U.S. commercial vessels. Without the NMC operating, U.S. mariners cannot renew, upgrade, or test, affecting labor supply, vessel manning, and commercial operations across the domestic fleet.

