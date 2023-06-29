Coast Guard Base Charleston Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

Coast Guard Base Charleston personnel held a change-of-command ceremony, Friday, in Goose Creek.

During the ceremony, Capt. Veronica Brecht transferred command of Coast Guard Base Charleston to Capt. Eric Jones.

Rear Adm. Carola List, director of operational logistics, presided over the ceremony.

Following the change-of-command ceremony, Brecht retired after 25 years of faithful service to the Coast Guard. She served as the commanding officer of Base Charleston since June 2020.

“It has been a fulfilling and productive tour and I am grateful to have been a part of this community,” said Brecht. “The future is so bright for the Coast Guard in the greater Charleston area. We have amazing local partners who support us and want to see our Coast Guard flourish.”

Capt. Eric Jones previously served at the Coast Guard’s Surface Forces Logistics Center in Alameda, California, where he held the position of Long Range Enforcer – Product Line Manager.

“I’m humbled and truly blessed to be able to come back home to South Carolina for this incredible opportunity,” said Jones. “I look forward to leading this amazing team delivering mission excellence in partnership with our operational partners, and above all, supporting our people and their families.”

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Read more at USCG