Friday, November 14, 2025
Coast Guard Begins Nationwide Search for Future Training Center Site

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 14, 2025
A CGC Active boat crewman untangles the American flag from the cutter's small boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by YN3 Wesley K. Heuston)

The United States Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, has announced a Request for Information (RFI) and market research to identify prospective locations for an additional training center.

The Coast Guard is conducting market research to identify facilities across the country that can be used to support projected service growth of up to 15,000 personnel. To address existing training space deficits and secure infrastructure to support increased throughput for recruit training, minimum requirements for a potential training center are defined as follows:

  • Lodging for 1,200 recruits
  • A dining facility capable of seating 400 personnel
  • A medical facility to support 1,000 personnel (minimum 200 medical encounters and 200 dental encounters per day)
  • 14 classrooms sized to accommodate 30-60 students
  • An auditorium with a capacity of 500+ students
  • A pool with 6 lanes, 25 yards in length, and a minimum depth of 4 feet
  • A multipurpose gymnasium/athletic/sports facility suitable for sitting 1,200 personnel
  • Office space for 400 staff members
  • A land area of 150-250 acres
  • Proximity to a small commercial service or larger airport within 30 miles

Through the RFI, the Coast Guard released screening and evaluation criteria to evaluate those locations eligible for consideration. The Coast Guard is providing communities meeting the screening criteria an opportunity to submit potential candidate locations by responding to the RFI at SAM.gov. The Coast Guard is accepting responses to this RFI until Dec. 8, 2025. Additional information regarding the RFI and market research, including location criteria, is available at the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 website. Potential candidates will receive additional information from the Coast Guard as part of the assessment process, based on the approved requirements and evaluation criteria.

The original announcement can be found here.

