Coast Guard Commissions New Unit in Memphis

The Coast Guard held a ceremony Tuesday for the commissioning of its newest station at the FedEx Event Center in Cordova, Tennessee.

Presiding over the ceremony was Cmdr. Erick Neussl, Sector Lower Mississippi River deputy commander and in attendance were Capt. Ryan Rhodes, Sector Lower Mississippi River commander, and Lt. Jamal Scarlett, Western Rivers chaplain.

Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Rollins is the designated officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Memphis. Petty Officer 2nd Class William Mcevoy is the executive petty officer and Petty Officer 1st Class Dennis O’Connor is the engineering petty officer.

The station is responsible for search and rescue, recreational boating safety, ports, waterways, flood response, and coastal security. The station’s area of responsibility ranges from mile marker 720 to mile marker 750 on the Mississippi River, numerous lakes in Arkansas, and is deployable to the Gulf of Mexico for hurricane flood response.

The station is equipped with two 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II and three shallow-water response boats.

Station Memphis is the second of five new Coast Guard stations to be commissioned in the Coast Guard 8th District’s Western Rivers Sectors.

