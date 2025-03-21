Coast Guard Conducts Joint Operation to Disrupt Illicit Maritime Activity in Philadelphia

A Coast Guard law enforcement team from Sector Delaware Bay led a joint operation with partner agencies to ensure compliance with federal regulations at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

The joint operation included 27 officers. The goal was to ensure the facility was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity within a key port area. The team screened 121 trucks and containers resulting in a shipping container being detained for a hazardous material violation.

“Operations like this one are an important part of the Coast Guard’s mission of detecting and disrupting potential illicit maritime activity” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, captain of the port and commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “We are fortunate to have a great group of federal, state, and local partners here in Philadelphia. Working as an interagency team is one of the most efficient ways for us to secure and defend the ports and waterways that fuel our national economic security.”

This operation was led by members of Sector Delaware Bay’s response and prevention departments. Participating agencies included the Philadelphia Police Department and Transportation Security Administration’s Vehicle Intermodal Prevention and Response team.

The Maritime Transportation Security Act provides a framework for ensuring the security of maritime commerce and domestic ports. The act’s main goal is to prevent a transportation security incident which is defined as any incident that results in significant loss of life, environmental damage, transportation system disruption and economic disruption to a particular area.

“When we conduct these missions, we focus our efforts towards dismantling the exploitation of the maritime transportation system from drug trafficking operations and other maritime crime,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Zangle, the enforcement division chief at Sector Delaware Bay. “Our partnership with local and federal agencies to disrupt the smuggling of narcotics like fentanyl and to deter illicit activity within the port not only increases our maritime security and resilience but also ensures the safety of the general public.”

While conducting the operation, the Coast Guard’s prevention inspectors ensured compliance of federal regulations which resulted in the positive identification of improperly stowed hazardous materials inside a shipping container. The container was detained and released upon corrective action taken by the responsible party.

“What this operation proved is we have the know-how and interagency relationships necessary to get the job done and ensure a major point of entry in our country remains safe and secure,” said Higgins-Bloom.

