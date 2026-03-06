spot_img
Coast Guard Conducts Marine Casualty Investigation Following Fishing Vessel Fatality

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 6, 2026
A CGC Active boat crewman untangles the American flag from the cutter's small boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by YN3 Wesley K. Heuston)

The Coast Guard is conducting a marine casualty investigation following a death of a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, near Dutch Harbor.

Watchstanders at the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center in Juneau received a report at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady that a crew member named Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate Mr. Meadows were unsuccessful. The crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor, arriving in port Thursday morning.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and crewmates of Mr. Meadows,” said Capt. Christopher Culpepper, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic. “This is a tragic reminder of the dangers fishermen face daily. We are committed to a thorough investigation to understand what happened and to help prevent future tragedies at sea.”

The original announcement can be found here.

