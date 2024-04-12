65.9 F
Maritime Security

Coast Guard, Corpus Christi Fire Department Rescue 3 From Water in Nueces Bay, Texas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Pangelinan, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, assists Corpus Christi Fire Department personnel in rescuing a man clinging to the hull of a capsized boat in Nueces Bay near Corpus Christi, Texas, April 8, 2024. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the air station responded to a report of three boaters in distress after their 16-foot boat capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Miller)

The Coast Guard and Corpus Christi Fire Department rescued three men after their boat capsized in Nueces Bay near Corpus Christi Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 3:05 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel that a 16-foot boat had capsized with three men aboard. The boaters were clinging to the vessel’s hull and not wearing life jackets.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the situation, and directed a nearby Corpus Christi Fire Department boat crew to the distressed boaters’ position.

The fire boat crew rescued all three men from the water and transported them to North Beach. There were no reported injuries.

“We were grateful to work closely with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and help save three lives today,” said Lt. Jordan McGee, operations unit watchstander, Sector Corpus Christi. “We recommend boaters wear a life jacket at all times on the water. You may not have enough time to find and fasten a life jacket during an emergency.”

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
