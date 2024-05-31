The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloaded approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine, valued at an estimated $468 million, on Tuesday in San Diego.

This significant offload results from eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in February and March.

Breakdown of the interdictions:

– February 21, 2024: 1,790 kg (3,946 lbs) of cocaine

– February 24, 2024: 1,725 kg (3,803 lbs) of cocaine

– February 26, 2024: 1,410 kg (3,108 lbs) of cocaine

– March 10, 2024: 2,136 kg (4,709 lbs) of cocaine

– March 17, 2024: 3,562 kg (7,852 lbs) of cocaine

– March 18, 2024: 1,289 kg (2,841 lbs) of cocaine

– March 23, 2024: 2,170 kg (4,784 lbs) of cocaine

“The crew put in an incredible amount of work over very long hours, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Capt. Rula Deisher, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Munro. “Their dedication and grit goes to show that Munro is one of the best national security cutters in the fleet, and we are committed to keeping the country safe by stopping illegal drugs before they hit the street. There isn’t a better crew to serve with and I’m honored to have spent my final patrol with them.”

Multiple U.S. agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, collaborate in combating transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, all play a role in counter-narcotic operations. The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort in all phases, from detection and monitoring to interdictions and criminal prosecutions.

“I am extremely proud of this crew and their dedication to disrupting organized crime in the Eastern Pacific,” said Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto, commander, Coast Guard District 11. “The effort put in while interdicting more than 33,000 lbs of cocaine in a few weeks’ time is unparalleled. We will continue our commitment to stopping these criminals and the vast amounts of drugs they attempt to bring into our country.”

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, Calif. The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

These interdictions relate to Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) designated investigations. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The Coast Guard Cutter Munro is the sixth Legend Class National Security Cutter and is homeported in Alameda, Calif.