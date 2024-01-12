34.9 F
Coast Guard Crew Takes on Deep Freeze

The Coast Guard cutter Polar Star is in Antarctica for Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, interagency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the U.S. Antarctic Program.

The military’s support of Antarctic research began in 1955. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command continues to lead the Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica team in providing logistic support for the U.S. Antarctic Program.

The icebreaking cutter plays a key role in the operation, making a channel through thick ice to allow fuel and supply ships to reach McMurdo Station, the U.S. Antarctic Program’s logistics hub and largest station.

