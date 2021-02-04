Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Returns to Homeport

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, following a 50-day deployment throughout the Bering Sea, Thursday.

The crew patrolled over 6,300 miles throughout the Aleutian Islands and Bristol Bay, and provided search and rescue coverage for approximately 890,000 square miles in the Bearing Sea. The Alex Haley crew conducted four federal fisheries law enforcement boardings, which ensured the sustainability of Pacific Cod stocks during the short three-week season, in support of the $13.9 billion fishing industry.

On December 30, 2020, the crew of the cutter responded to a report of an injured fisherman approximately 80 miles northeast of Dutch Harbor. The cutter team provided over six hours of first aid and treatment until an Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, who was deployed on the cutter during the patrol, was able to medevac the fisherman to advanced care.

“It’s always difficult being separated from family during the holidays, but the crew did a great job of giving the cutter a festive makeover and found creative ways to stay positive during a stressful time,” said Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Alex Haley commanding officer. “The crew has remained diligent and devoted to mission success in all aspects, and continue to answer the call for Coast Guard presence during one of the most challenging times of year in the Bering Sea.”

