Coast Guard Cutter Campbell Returns Home Following 59-Day Multi-Mission Patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage

Over the course of the patrol, Campbell’s crew processed, cared for and repatriated 634 migrants.

Haitian Coast Guard Officer Josue Philogene works alongside the USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) crew to deter migrant vessel ventures at sea, April 18, 2023. While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility, Campbell’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Touchton)

The crew of the USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to their home port in Newport, Saturday, following a 59-day patrol to the South Florida Straits and Windward Passage.

Campbell deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility. While underway, Campbell’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States.

Over the course of the patrol, Campbell’s crew processed, cared for and repatriated 634 migrants. Notably, Campbell worked with USCGC Bernard C. Webber (WPC 1101) to rescue 219 people from an overloaded, 50-foot sailing vessel.

Working with the Haitian Coast Guard, Campbell embarked one member as a ship rider for patrols along the coast of Haiti. Additionally, the cutter supported Department of Defense and U.S. embassy outreach efforts, providing officials with the opportunity to observe on-scene conditions in local Haitian communities.

Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

