87.7 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, June 26, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence Returns to Home Port After 65-Day Caribbean Sea Patrol

The Diligence crew also completed the Coast Guard’s biennial shipboard training assessment, Tailored Ships Training Accountability (TSTA).

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard interdicts a migrant vessel on the Caribbean Sea. The overloaded Haitian vessel was interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutters Diligence (WMEC-616) and Confidence (WMEC-619) while engaged in an illegal maritime migration. (U.S. Coast Guard by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Rentz)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returned to their home port in Pensacola, Florida on Friday after a 65-day Caribbean Sea patrol.

During the patrol, Diligence’s crew conducted migrant interdiction operations in support of Operation Southeast Watch, in an interagency effort to detect and deter vessels engaged in illegal maritime migration.

Partnering with six other Coast Guard cutters and three Coast Guard aircraft, Diligence interdicted, cared for, and repatriated 127 migrants who departed from Haiti and Cuba. Additionally, Diligence’s crew worked with the cutter Confidence to safely escort one overloaded vessel engaged in an illegal migrant venture, ensuring the safety of more than 500 people.

The Diligence crew also completed the Coast Guard’s biennial shipboard training assessment, Tailored Ships Training Accountability (TSTA), at Naval Station Mayport in Mayport, Florida. TSTA is a three-week training period in which a team of evaluators assess the crew’s mission readiness and ability to respond to shipboard emergencies and execute missions. Diligence achieved a 98% drill average during weapons, command and control, damage control, engineering, navigation, and seamanship evaluations.

“Throughout the deployment, Diligence’s crew exemplified the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty,” said Cmdr. Jared Trusz, Diligence’s commanding officer. “In response to a challenging mission, they supported national security objectives by deterring illegal maritime migration, while ensuring the safety of life-at-sea. The crew provided humanitarian care for those interdicted and treated all migrants with dignity and respect until we were able to safely return them to Haiti. I cannot thank Diligence’s crew enough for the hard work and sacrifices made during this patrol.”

Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with 78 crewmembers. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws, as well as search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleFirearms Remain the Weapons of Choice for Domestic Extremists
Next articleRocket Attack on Gas Field in Kurdish Region Could Be ‘Warning’ from Militias
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals