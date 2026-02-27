spot_img
33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 27, 2026
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts 20 Individuals on Suspected Smuggling Vessel

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 27, 2026
A Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) boarding team interdicts a suspected alien smuggling vessel on Feb. 22, 2026, approximately 8 miles west of Sunset Cliffs, Calif. The crew discovered 20 individuals aboard: 19 claiming Mexican nationality and 1 claiming Sudanese nationality. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard has interdicted 20 suspected aliens approximately 8 miles west of Sunset Cliffs, San Diego.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129) crew members observed an 18-foot panga-style vessel transiting into U.S. waters and dispatched a boarding team to intercept.

The Rednour’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and identified 20 suspected aliens aboard; 19 claiming Mexican nationality and one claiming Sudanese nationality.

A Coast Guard Station San Diego boat crew provided assistance by transporting the vessel and all 20 suspected aliens to Department of Homeland Security personnel at Ballast Point.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Coast Guard and Commercial Ship Rescue Man from Disabled Sailboat off Florida Coast
Next article
SAIC Awarded $95M GAO IT Modernization Contract

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES