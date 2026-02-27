Coast Guard Cutter Interdicts 20 Individuals on Suspected Smuggling Vessel

The Coast Guard has interdicted 20 suspected aliens approximately 8 miles west of Sunset Cliffs, San Diego.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129) crew members observed an 18-foot panga-style vessel transiting into U.S. waters and dispatched a boarding team to intercept.

The Rednour’s boarding team interdicted the vessel and identified 20 suspected aliens aboard; 19 claiming Mexican nationality and one claiming Sudanese nationality.

A Coast Guard Station San Diego boat crew provided assistance by transporting the vessel and all 20 suspected aliens to Department of Homeland Security personnel at Ballast Point.

