Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk Wraps 60-Day Patrol That Included Escort of Two Sanctioned Oil Tankers

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk returned to their homeport in Key West last weekend after a 60-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America, where crew members boarded and escorted two sanctioned oil tankers.

Operating in support of Operation Southern Spear, Mohawk’s crew partnered with Department of War and Department of Homeland Security assets as well as additional Coast Guard units to board and escort the two sanctioned vessels, preventing the illicit trade of crude oil in violation of international sanctions.

“Our dedicated crews are the frontline of maritime security,” said Cmdr. Taylor Kellogg, commanding officer of Mohawk. “Their vigilance and expertise were instrumental in the successful interdiction and escort of these tankers, preventing illicit oil from destabilizing the Western Hemisphere. This is a clear demonstration of the Coast Guard’s commitment to enforcing international law and our vital role in the Joint Force. I’m proud of their selfless service and devotion to duty.”

On Dec. 20, a Coast Guard tactical law enforcement team with DoW support intercepted and boarded the Panamanian-flagged motor tanker Centuries. Subsequently, Mohawk escorted Centuries during its transit from the Caribbean Sea to the Gulf of America, where the tanker moored for further disposition in coordination with the Centuries’ flag state.

On Jan. 15, a Coast Guard tactical team with DoW support intercepted and seized the Venezuelan-linked, Aframax motor tanker Veronica, prompting Mohawk’s crew to quickly transit back to the Caribbean Sea and provide escort duties. Following a boarding by a joint warfare team, Mohawk escorted Veronica to a secure anchorage in the Caribbean Sea.

The back-to-back escorts totaled 17 days and covered a combined distance of 2,700 nautical miles.

The original announcement can be found here.