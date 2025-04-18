79.4 F
Coast Guard Cutter Mustang Decommissioned After Almost 40 Years of Service

The Coast Guard holds a decommissioning ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Mustang (WPB 1310) in Seward, Alaska, April 15, 2025. Commissioned on August 29, 1986, Mustang was the 10th Island-Class cutter to join the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of USCGC Mustang)

The Coast Guard decommissioned Coast Guard Cutter Mustang (WPB 1310) during a ceremony in Seward, Tuesday.

Capt. Christopher Culpepper, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic, presided over the ceremony honoring the nearly 40 years of service Mustang and its crews provided to the nation.

Commissioned on August 29, 1986, Mustang was the 10th Island-Class cutter to join the fleet.

Mustang has been stationed in Seward since it was commissioned, and its crews have since responded to over 200 search-and-rescue cases and completed over 2000 law enforcement sorties.

Mustang is a 110-foot, Island-Class patrol boat, a multi-mission platform that conducted operations to support search and rescue response, marine environmental protection, and national defense.

The Coast Guard is replacing the aging Island-Class patrol boats with Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) which feature enhanced capability to meet service needs. There are currently four FRC’s homeported in Alaska, with two more scheduled for delivery in the near future.

“The decommissioning of Mustang is a bittersweet moment,” said Lt. Gabrielle Troise, Commanding Officer of Mustang. “It’s been my honor to be a member of the final crew, and I’m incredibly proud of the legacy we will leave behind within the community of Seward where Mustang has faithfully served since her commissioning.”

